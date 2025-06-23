He murdered his nephew and shot a stranger in the head; now he's going away

A man convicted of shooting and stabbing his nephew to death at a Barrio Logan apartment was sentenced Monday to a long term in state prison.

Ramiro Cervantes, 48, was found guilty of second-degree murder and other charges for the death of 33-year-old Mark Anthony Ramos on Sept. 23, 2022. He received 55 years to life, for the murder, and 25 years, eight months for other charges, an official told NBC 7.

"It is not a reflection of who we are as a community," says David Favela, the owner of a popular brewery next door to the shooting.

At around 7:40 p.m., police received reports that a bullet entered Border X Brewing on Logan Avenue, striking someone inside the restaurant in the head, though that person's injuries were not life-threatening. Border X Brewing's owner said in a subsequent social media post that the bullet came from an apartment next door, striking a customer.

Responding police officers checked the surrounding area for other victims or suspects and found a person down in an apartment on Sampson Street, who later turned out to be Ramos.

Cervantes was also seen walking around inside the apartment with a firearm and refused to come out, SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell said.

A standoff ensued, but Cervantes exited the apartment at around 11 p.m. and was arrested. Officers then were able to enter the unit and check on Ramos, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A motive remains uncertain.

At Cervantes' sentencing hearing, San Diego Superior Court Judge Robert Amador said, "This court still has no true reason why this defendant murdered his nephew in such a violent and terrible manner."

Cervantes denied killing Ramos during the trial, testifying instead that an unknown intruder entered the apartment, killed Ramos, then fled before police arrived.

Police said both men lived at the apartment. At the sentencing hearing, Ramos' girlfriend said Ramos "opened his home" to Cervantes, who she said "took advantage of (his) kindness and his good heart."