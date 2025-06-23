San Diego County bracing for hot (dangerous) summer

San Diego County is facing a dangerous summer.

“Warmer than average and drier than normal as far as rainfall,” NBC 7 chief meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

It’s an equation that’s throwing up red flags for everyone from firefighters to forecasters. Crews already tackled two wildfires near Lakeside last week.

The Monte Fire sparked near the 15000 block of El Monte Road in hilly terrain that presented a challenge for firefighters, reports NBC 7's Brooke Martell.

“We're off to a busy start,” warned Brian D’Agostino.

He is San Diego Gas & Electric’s vice president of wildfire science and climate adaption. D’Agostino is also a meteorologist who oversees the team that gathers in SDG&E’s Emergency Operations Center in Kearny Mesa when it gets dicey in San Diego County.

“This is where we bring everybody together to be as resilient as we possibly can,” he said while standing in the middle of a room surrounded by super-sized monitors and dozens of computers.

“We use state-of-the-art meteorology tools to monitor the fire potential every single day,” D’Agostino explained.

He said the utility is always looking for any edge to avoid events like the Witch Fire, which was ignited by a downed power line and burned nearly 200,000 acres. It caused more than $1 billion in damage.

“That is why we have vowed to never again have a power line fire lead to those kind of catastrophic impacts,” D’Agostino said.

Parveen said rain is the biggest thing we’re missing.

“It's very welcome, but I don't see any anytime soon,” she said. “We haven't seen a good amount of rain over a long period of time.”

It has become San Diego’s “normal."

“We have built a community in a very dry part of the country,” Parveen said.

“Our region is prone to wildfire,” D’Agostino added.

He said that’s why SDG&E has six meteorologists on staff and why they go on “high alert” right alongside first responders.