Baby Born in a Minivan Alongside the Road in Lakeside

A woman gave birth to a baby in a minivan alongside a road in Lakeside.

San Diego County sheriff’s deputies and the Lakeside Fire Department were called out around 3 a.m. to a location on Julian Avenue in order to help a woman who had apparently delivered a baby inside the vehicle.

The woman was reportedly on her way to the hospital.

One firefighter held the newborn as the baby’s mother was loaded into the back of an ambulance. The baby was then gently handed over to the woman before she was transported to Kaiser Hospital in La Mesa.

This is a developing story.