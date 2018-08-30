New Charges Filed in Otay Mesa Attempted Kidnapping

A 50-year-old South Bay man faces a new sex-crime allegation in a wide-ranging case that now includes five alleged female victims, two of them young girls.

Prosecutors Thursday filed an amended, seven-count criminal complaint against Jose Plascencia, whose crimes allegedly span a two-month period, from March 29 to May 29.

Allegations against Plascencia include felony attempted kidnapping of a juvenile and false imprisonment along with five misdemeanor sex crimes.

Plascencia’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Thursday afternoon at the South Bay courthouse in Chula Vista.

Note: Judge Theodore Weathers ordered NBC 7 to not show the face of the defendant in this case.

Prosecutors said witnesses include the 13-year old girl who Plascencia allegedly tried to kidnap May 29, as she walked home from Montgomery Middle School in the South Bay.

Police say the girl was walking on Picador Boulevard near Palm Avenue around 5:17 p.m. when she noticed she was being followed by a man driving a black van.

The van pulled up next to her with the passenger door open and a man inside asked her if she wanted a ride home. He then grabbed her wrist and tried to pull her inside, police said.

The girl managed to pull away and ran home.

A witness came forward and confirmed the girl's report, saying they saw the girl talking to a man in a van, so they made a U-turn to see what was going on. Soon after that, the girl was running from the van, the witness told police.

The girl had stayed late at school to complete extra credit assignments, according to her uncle.

Jose Plascencia was arraigned on kidnapping and false imprisonment charges in relation to an attempted kidnapping of a teen.

Plascencia was taken into custody on May 31 on Dennery Road, according to Chula Vista police.

At a previous hearing, Judge Theodore Weathers ordered a mental evaluation for Plascencia.