Up to 20 Children Injured in Stairwell Collapse

Up to 20 children were injured Saturday when a stairwell collapsed at an indoor gym in Barrio Logan, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD).

Firefighters responded at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a structure collapse at Valut PK, a Parkour training facility at Main Street and Sigsbee that at times hosts events for children.

SDFD spokesperson Jose Ysea said that approximately 20 children were transported to various San Diego hospitals with minor to moderate injuries.



No other information was available.

Vault PK lists on its website that on Saturdays in November it hosts "Kids Night Out" from 6 to 9 p.m.



