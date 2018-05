Six juveniles are suspected in a barn fire in Moosup.

Flames and heavy smoke were pouring out of an apartment complex in Santee when firefighters arrived on scene Thursday night.

Santee Fire Department Crews were called to a two-story, multi-building complex on the 10400 block of Mast Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m.

The complex is across the street from Santana High School.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.