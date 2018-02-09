AleSmith Toasts Sublime's Late Frontman

In 2017, AleSmith Brewing Co. partnered with Sublime for an anniversary lager -- now they're offering 40-ounce bottles in a limited re-release for a special occasion.

We don't practice Santeria, but our crystal ball has some big news for Sublime fans: San Diego's AleSmith Brewing Company is re-releasing its Sublime Mexican Lager in 40-ounce bottles to celebrate what would have been the 50th birthday of the group's late frontman Bradley Nowell.

An extremely limited inventory of bottles will be available to purchase online (at this link) starting Monday, Feb. 12, at 11 a.m. However, if you miss out on the sale, AleSmith has some extra Sublime goodness up its collective sleeve.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, the brewery (located at 9990 AleSmith Court in Miramar) plays host to a special birthday celebration for Nowell from 6-9 p.m.

"We will be playing Sublime music and videos all evening, while featuring a special flight of beers that focuses the spotlight on AleSmith Sublime Mexican Lager. We will also be offering micheladas made with the beer," AleSmith said in a Friday morning press release.

Daniela's Cupcakes will also be on hand with a special cupcake specifically made to be paired with the namesake beer. Sublime fans will also have the opportunity to leave their own commemorative items at a unique Nowell tribute altar that'll be set up at the brewery.

Originally released in July 2017, the band-inspired beer was initially offered in special 40-ounce bottles to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Sublime's seminal self-produced 1992 debut album "40oz. to Freedom" (a 19-state nationwide rollout of 12-ounce sixpacks and kegs followed the next month). Fans of the band and beer aficionados alike rejoiced. After all, what's not to like?

“The band members are all big fans of this style of beer," AleSmith owner/CEO Peter Zien said in a 2017 press release. "We wanted to create our thirst-quenching version of a traditional Vienna-style lager (famously brewed by the Mexican breweries) that showcases a grainy, malt-forward sweetness and easy drinkability. Clean and crisp with subdued hop bitterness to balance, makes Sublime Mexican Lager the go-to beer for hot summer days or pre-concert tailgating.”

Sublime’s remaining founding members (Nowell sadly passed away in 1996), drummer Bud Gaugh and bassist Eric Wilson (who currently plays in Sublime With Rome and is a Fallbrook resident to boot), endorsed the sudsy venture.

“It doesn’t taste like anything else,” said Gaugh last year. “The flavor is great and it has a craft beer flare with a true Mexican lager taste. This is the one!”

Nowell’s widow, Troy Holmes, also weighed in with an official thumbs up: “Being a beer lover, I’m so proud to partner with an elite world-class brewery like AleSmith and I know Sublime fans will absolutely love it!"

Dustin Lothspeich books The Merrow and runs the music equipment-worshipping blog Gear and Loathing in San Diego. Follow his updates on Twitter or contact him directly.