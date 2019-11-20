After Rain, Avoid Swimming at Beaches: County

San Diego County is in the middle of its first fall storm of the season. With that rainfall, the County is warning residents to stay away from swimming in San Diego beaches because of a rise in bacteria levels from urban runoff.

As of Wednesday morning, no local beaches were closed, based on the County's Beach and Bay Water Quality Program site.

The worst urban runoff is typically near storm drains, creeks, rivers and lagoon outlets which contain bacteria from animal waste, soil or decomposing vegetation, according the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health.

The County’s Beach and Bay Water Quality Program’s interactive map showed a General Rain Advisory for dozens of local beaches in San Diego County from Oceanside to Imperial Beach. As of Wednesday morning, the Tijuana River’s status was at a low risk. The Tijuana River can impact California beaches when it rains, sending sewage and other contaminants into local beaches, according to the County.

NBC7 captured this image below of trash collecting on Monument Road, near the Tijuana River.

Photo credit: NBC 7

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health said that rain advisories are issued when the rainfall is equal to or greater than .20 inches of rain. The County advisory is in effect for 72 hours after the last rain.