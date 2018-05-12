Hundreds Of Pediatric Cancer Patients Take Spotlight

The shortest organized walk in San Diego every year, 1/8th of a mile, proved once again to be one of the most powerful on Saturday as hundreds of kids fighting cancer crossed a finish line to a rousing applause.

The 23rd annual "Celebration of Champions" event has already raised $480,000 dollars of the $560,000 goal according to organizers. The donations will help fund critical programs at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children's Hospital.

The Rady Children's Hospital Auxiliary - La Playa Unit puts on the walk and since its inception has raised $9 million dollars.

Several celebrities, including TV personalities and local sports stars like Padres manager Andy Green, helped out this year's event held at Embarcadero Marina Park North.

Families and friends walked with the children as hundreds of people lined the sidewalks cheering and clapping.

One of the most emotional moments of the yearly event is when the families of children who've died from cancer walk as well.

The families then gathered to release white balloons in honor of their late loved ones.

Donations can still be made here until Thursday, May 31, 2019.

