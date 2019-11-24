9-Year-Old Dies Following Murder-Suicide in Paradise Hills

The child who survived an apparent case of murder-suicide that killed his parents and three brothers, died Saturday night after being taken off life support, family members confirmed.

Ezekiel Valdivia, 9, remained in critical condition in the days following his emergency surgery at Rady Children's Hospital on Nov. 16.

The family made the decision Saturday to take Ezekiel Valdivia off life support after his brain showed no activity. His family has decided to donate his organs.

“Last night I was waiting for the call, but God had the last word and he took my grandson at 11:23 p.m.,” said Gloria Collis, grandmother of the children and Sabrina Rosario’s mother.

Ezekiel Valdivia was the sole survivor after his dad José Valdivia, 31, shot his family and then himself, San Diego Police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

"It’s still very early in the investigation but it appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence, murder-suicide," he said previously. "We believe the male came over this morning, there was some kind of argument or disagreement and he used a hand gun and shot his family before turning the gun upon himself."

Family members identified the deceased as Sabrina Rosario, 29, and sons Enzi Valdivia, 3, Zuriel Valdivia, 5, Zeth Valdivia, 11, and now Ezekiel Valdivia, 9.

“He was fighting for his life, but God had the last word,” Collis said. “Maybe it was the best for him, for them to be together.”

The family is planning a funeral to include the mother and her four sons in the coming weeks.

“They were happy boys. They loved to be playing, talking and running,” Collis told NBC 7. "We’re going to miss them a lot."

"She was a nice person, a beautiful women inside and outside, a hard worker, and she loved her children.” Collis said.