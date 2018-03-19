9 Juvenile Cases Charged For School Threats in San Diego

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office is taking tough action against kids making threats on schools.

Nine juveniles cases are now being charged, that have been reported since the deadly school shooting in Florida that killed 17 people.

There have been 19 reported school threats since the massacre on February 14. Two of the 19 cases are still under investigation.

None of the treats turned out to be credible. However, the District Attorney is proceeding with filing charges.



One of the incidents happened at Rancho Bernardo High School, after someone spray painted violent threats on walls.

Becky Macbain, a parent NBC 7 spoke with at Rancho Bernardo High School Monday, agrees that the D.A. should file charges against the juveniles.

"I'm sad for the kids, but I'm glad they're getting charged because other kids need to see that therer is consequences for their actions," said Macbain.

Other schools that reported threats included Madison High School, Rincon Middle School and Torrey Pines High School, which received threats twice.

Some of the threats were painted on school grounds, while others were menacing messages on social media.

"If a child is going to make such a threat, whether they did it or said it, they they should be punished," said parent Rosa Murguia.



The D.A.'s office is charging nine juvenile cases, which will be handled by the juvenile court.

Those charged could face a wide range of punishment from diversion programs to custody.

The names of the juveniles are not being released at this time.