65-Year-Old Woman Dies in Serra Mesa Crash

A 65-year-old woman was killed Monday when she was hit by a 16-year-old driver in Serra Mesa, police said.

The accident happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Village Glen Drive and Ruffin Road, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

First responders performed CPR on the woman for 20 minutes but she did not survive her injuries, he said.

The 16-year-old boy remained on the scene, Buttle said.

It was unclear what led up to the fatal crash.

The intersection was briefly shut down for the investigation.

