6 Year Old Hospitalized After Being Hit By E-Bike on San Diego Beach

It was a day like any other. The weather was warm and the beaches were crowded. But it soon turned into a day Erica Davis would never forget.

“I took my three little boys to North Torrey Pines Beach to get their energy out, run around,” said Davis.

On Wednesday, Davis and her three boys were enjoying a nice day at the beach when the unthinkable happened.

“I was out in the water with my 2-year-old and my 4-year-old and I turned around to check on my 6-year-old who is playing in a sand castle with his friends,” said Davis. “And out of the corner of my eye, I see two young boys on e-bikes going really fast.”

Davis said one of the boys lost control of his e-bike, striking her 6-year-old son.

“I can still see his face and his body hitting the ground,” said Davis. “It's awful.”

The young boy was taken to Rady Children's Hospital with cuts and bruises on his body.

“Just so grateful that he is alive,” said Davis.

This frightening situation isn’t isolated.

Megan Demott, an emergency room physician, said that over the past few months area hospitals have seen an uptick in the number of people coming in with e-bike injuries.

“We're seeing quite a bit of them this summer,” said Demott. “And we've already had some extreme injuries.”

And as the summer months progress, Demott predicts it will get much worse.

“E-bikes do go at a pretty high speed,” said Demott. “And I don't think a lot of people realize how fast they can move."

E-bikes can travel anywhere from 18 to 20 mph. In California, there is no minimum age requirement for riding an e-bike but a helmet is required for those 17 years and under.

“We love all of the activity over the summer, everybody out and enjoying themselves and having fun,” said Demott. “Just make sure that you're following safety protocols."

When it comes to e-bikes, Demott and Davis agree safety is key above all.

“I would not want any other family to go through this,” said Davis. “It's been so hard and this is an avoidable incident that we should prevent in the future.”

Davis said she would like to see more regulations for e-bike riders across San Diego, especially at parks and beaches where kids are present.