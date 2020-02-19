hiker death

57-Year-Old Hiker Dies in Anza-Borrego Area

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Hiking-generic-pic-san-diego
NBC 7

A 57-year-old woman died Saturday while hiking through rough terrain in the Anza-Borrego area, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Authorities received a call of an unresponsive woman from a group hiking in an area north of Jacumba Hot Springs. They reported that she had stopped several times to rest and a person in the group noted that the woman was prone to the ground.

The San Diego Sheriffs Department’s Aerial Unit responded when the group called 911. Efforts were made to revive the hiker, but she died at the scene.

Local

Campo 13 hours ago

Driver Sentenced for Alcohol-Fueled Crash That Killed 2, Including Service Member

Solana Beach 13 hours ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers Drummer Announces Art Tour Stop in Solana Beach

The death of the woman, who was identified as a 57-year-old El Centro resident, was deemed a result of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

This article tagged under:

hiker deathanza-borrego
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us