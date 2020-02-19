57-Year-Old Hiker Dies in Anza-Borrego Area

A 57-year-old woman died Saturday while hiking through rough terrain in the Anza-Borrego area, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department

Authorities received a call of an unresponsive woman from a group hiking in an area north of Jacumba Hot Springs. They reported that she had stopped several times to rest and a person in the group noted that the woman was prone to the ground.

The San Diego Sheriffs Department’s Aerial Unit responded when the group called 911. Efforts were made to revive the hiker, but she died at the scene.

The death of the woman, who was identified as a 57-year-old El Centro resident, was deemed a result of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.