A hiker died Saturday in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park near Mortero Palms.

Cal Fire said a woman was hiking in a large group near Mortero Palms when she became unresponsive.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said the call came in around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The hiking group started CPR while a helicopter was en route to take her to an awaiting ambulance, but she died before the helicopter could reach her.

The cause of death was unknown Saturday.