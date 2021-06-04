$50K for a Vaccine? California to Choose First Winners in State's $116.5M COVID-19 Vax Incentive Plan

Fifteen vaccinated Californians will be $50,000 richer Friday when the state selects its first round of winners in its $116.5 million “Vax for the Win” coronavirus vaccination incentive program.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said June 4 will mark the launch of the program’s “$50,000 Fridays,” and 15 Californians will be randomly selected to receive the cash prizes in “the largest vaccine incentive program in the nation.” The winners will be chosen at around 10 a.m.

Announced by Newsom last week, this is how California’s Vax for the Win works:

15 winners – Californians who have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine – will be selected on June 4 and 15 more winners on June 11 to receive a $50,000 prize each



– Californians who have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine – will be selected on June 4 and 15 more winners on June 11 to receive a $50,000 prize each On June 15 – also known as California’s target date for the state’s full reopening – the state will select 10 vaccinated Californians to win grand prizes of $1.5 million each



to win grand prizes of $1.5 million each Californians age 12 and older who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win; if someone under 18 years old is chosen, the prize money will be put into a savings account that they can access when they’re 18



who have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to win; if someone under 18 years old is chosen, the prize money will be put into a savings account that they can access when they’re 18 Winners will be identified by an anonymous number and the county in which they live; the state plans to reach out to winners to request their approval to share their information publicly, and they can choose to remain anonymous if they wish



and the county in which they live; the state plans to reach out to winners to request their approval to share their information publicly, and they can choose to remain anonymous if they wish $100 Million in Incentive Cards for Newly-Vaccinated Californians: effective May 27, the state said it would give $50,pre-paid “incentive cards” for the next 2 million Californians to get their COVID-19 vaccine; this card can be spent online or in-store wherever major debit card are accepted or it can be paid out via a $50 grocery gift card for Kroger or Albertsons stores (while supplies last).

You can read the official rules for the Vax for the Win program here.

Newsom said the prize program is meant to ramp up vaccinations in California ahead of the state’s big June 15 reopening.

The state’s vaccination progress data can be seen here.

As of June 3, the California Department of Public Health reported 17,528,183 Californians, or 51.6%, were fully vaccinated. Another 4,334,287 Californians, or 12.8%, had gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

