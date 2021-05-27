California Announces $116.5 Million Incentive Program to Inspire Residents to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Gov. Gavin Newsom introduced an incentive to encourage Californians to get their COVID-19 vaccine with a $116.5 million program – the largest vaccine incentive program in the U.S.

Newsom made the announced Thursday as the state ramps up efforts to vaccinate as many residents as possible ahead of the June 15 targeted reopening date. The program includes:

10 winners selected on June 15 to win cash prizes of $1.5 million each. Any Californian ages 12 or over who has had at least one dose of the vaccine will be eligible to win. If a minor wins, the funds will be put into a savings account until they turn 18;

30 winners selected on “$50,000 Friday’s.” Fifteen winners will be selected on June 4 and fifteen more will be chosen on June 11 to win a $50,000 cash prize each. If a minor wins, the funds will be put into a savings account until they turn 18;

The next 2 million Californians who begin and complete their COVID-19 vaccinations will be eligible to receive a $50 virtual prepaid card or a $50 grocery gift card for Kroger or Albertsons while supplies last.

Californians who have received their vaccines are already entered to win the cash prizes, the state said.

Vaccination efforts have slowed as people who were eager to get a COVID-19 vaccine are inoculated. It is harder for the state to reach those who are more hesitant.

As of May 26, about 16.87 million of the state's 39.5 million residents have been fully vaccinated. Health officials say about 80% of the population needs to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity.