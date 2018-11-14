44 National Olympic Committees Qualify for ANOC World Beach Games 2019

Forty-four National Olympic Committees (NOCs) from five continents have thus far qualified for the ANOC World Beach Games San Diego 2019. Shortboard surfing, 3X3 basketball, beach handball and individual kata have all hosted qualification events already.

“It is very exciting to see that so many NOCs from all five continents have already qualified for next year’s first-ever ANOC World Beach Games,” ANOC President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah said via a press release. “The qualification process has been designed to ensure that the world’s top athletes will compete in San Diego next year and the athletes that have competed in the qualification events so far have shown how much we have to look forward to.”

Approximately 1,300 athletes are expected to partake in the games, with more than 400,000 fans expected to attend. Last month, ANOC signed a broadcast deal with NBC, which will be the official broadcaster of the event.

The event will take place Oct. 10-14.

