4 people killed, 2 arrested in deadly crash on SB I-163 through Kearny Mesa; all lanes closed

A sig alert was issued and all southbound lanes of I-163 and traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 805

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and Audra Stafford

A major stretch of southbound Interstate 163 shut down early Friday due to a fatal crash where four people were killed and two drivers arrested.

The crash was reported at around 1:30 a.m. When the California Highway Patrol arrived, they found several people lying on the freeway along with two Toyota Prius and a Toyota Tacoma flipped over on its roof.

It's unclear if there were multiple crashes.

Two people were reported dead at the scene and two other people were taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead, officials said. Those four were all inside a Prius that ended up on the left shoulder, according to CHP Sgt. Melissa Andrews.

It is unsure if they were wearing seatbelts.

The driver of the Tacoma, which overturned, was arrested on suspicion of DUI. The truck had no passengers and no injuries were reported, Sgt. Andrews said.

One Prius ended up on the right shoulder beyond the truck. And the driver was also arrested on suspicion of DUI. The Prius had no passengers and no injuries were reported, Sgt. Andrews.

No identities have been released.

A sig alert was issued and all southbound lanes of I-163 and traffic is being diverted onto Interstate 805.

CHP told NBC 7 they expect lanes to be closed for several hours as the investigation continues.

