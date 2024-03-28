4 coyote pups found in Pacific Beach brought to Humane Society

Four coyote pups that were discovered under the deck of a home in the Pacific Beach neighborhood are in the care of the San Diego Humane Society Thursday.

The pups were brought to SDHS' Project Wildlife program on Wednesday. They will need to be raised in captivity until old enough to be released into the wild, according to the Humane Society.

"While this situation is unfortunate, it serves as a valuable reminder that the best place for baby wildlife is with their parent(s)," according to an SDHS statement. "Often, the absence of a parent doesn't mean the baby has been abandoned. If you find a litter of wild animals, it's crucial to leave them undisturbed while giving the parents time to return."

During the spring, coyotes give birth to and then raise litters, which are often found near their dens or burrows, according to SDHS. Pups stay in the den for three to four weeks before venturing out into their environment.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

"If the parents feel their young are threatened, they will move their pups to another den site," SDHS said. "Oftentimes, the parents have already picked a new den site, but they wait until nighttime to safely move their pups."

Coyotes typically steer clear of humans, but the presence of pet food, compost, or trash can attract coyotes to a yard, "creating the impression of bountiful feeding grounds," SDHS added.

The Humane Society said homeowners should keep all food and water sources indoors, and store trash in high-quality containers with secure lids.

"If you encounter a coyote, using hazing techniques -- such as yelling and waving your arms, making noise with pots and pans, or using a whistle or air horn -- can effectively discourage their presence," SDHS said.

Tips on how people can prevent coyotes or other unwanted wildlife from entering their homes or yards are available here.