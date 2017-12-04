A 7-11 in Sabre Springs and a doughnut shop in Spring Valley were both robbed Saturday morning. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard reports.

Police confirmed four robberies in San Diego County appear connected Monday, marking the latest development in a series of heists.

The robberies took place in Spring Valley, Sabre Springs and Serra Mesa, SDPD Lt. Eric Hays said. A doughnut shop in Spring Valley and a 7-Eleven in Sabre Springs were both robbed Saturday morning.

On Monday, Hays said police believe another heist at a pizza shop in Spring Valley and the Valero gas station on Sandrock Road in Serra Mesa are linked to the same case.

SDPD Robbery detectives are currently handling the investigation.

Saturday morning, two suspects threatened a clerk at the 7-Eleven. One brandished a shotgun while the other grabbed an unknown amount of cash, and they both fled the scene.

Just after 6 a.m., police believe the same two suspects robbed KT-Donuts on Paradise Valley Road, while armed with a shotgun and a pistol. They took off with cash and personal property that included the owner's necklace.

Police described the first suspect as a man about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a thin build and a shaved head. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie with an Arkansas football logo and sweatpants. A black mask and gloves helped conceal his appearance.

The second man wore a gray-colored hoodie, a brown sweater, gray pants and black gloves, police said.

A surveillance system caught the suspects on camera at the 7-Eleven. No further information is currently available.