2 Saturday Morning Robberies Connected: SDPD

The 7-11 in Sabre Springs was robbed around 2:30 a.m.

San Diego police believe there is a connection between two robberies at a doughnut shop in Spring Valley and a 7-11 in Sabre Springs that happened Saturday morning.

Two suspects entered the 7-11 in the 13000 block of Sabre Springs Pkwy. around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning and threatened the clerk with a shotgun. The other suspect grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash and they left in an unknown direction. Robbery detectives responded and will be handling the investigation.

Two suspects, armed with a shotgun and a pistol, entered KT-Donuts on Paradise Valley Rd. just after 6 a.m. Saturday. The suspects stole cash and personal property, including a necklace.

The first suspect is described as a dark-skinned man about 5-foot 8, with a thin build and a shaved head. He was wearing a light-colored hoodie with an Arkansas football logo and sweatpants. He was also wearing a black mask and black gloves.

The second suspect is described as a dark-skinned man wearing a gray-colored hoodie, a brown sweater, gray pants and black gloves.



