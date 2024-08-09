35 rifles, handguns, magic mushrooms seized from felon near Vista: San Diego deputies

A 39-year-old felon suspected of possessing over 35 rifles and handguns and committing other crimes was arrested in an unincorporated area bordering Vista, authorities said Thursday.

Deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 900 block of Sugarbush Terrace regarding a temporary restraining order violation, said Lt. George Crysler.

During the investigation, deputies discovered that Sean Christiansen, a felon, lived at the home. They also discovered Christiansen was in possession of several firearms and ammunition, Crysler said, and based on this information, sheriff's detectives obtained a search warrant for Christiansen's home.

During the search, more 35 rifles and handguns -- the majority of which are illegal to possess -- were found, authorities noted.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Deputies also found body armor, various firearm parts, illegal high-capacity magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition, firearms manufacturing equipment and approximately 5 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms.

Christiansen was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on the following charges:

Being a felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition/stun gun

Possession of an illegal firearm

Possession of an illegal weapon (expandable baton)

Possession of a controlled substance for sale

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriffs' Department office at 858- 565-5200