$338M Worth of Cocaine to be Offloaded in San Diego

During the two-month span, four separate Coast Guard crews stopped eight suspected drug smuggling attempts

Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WMEC 910) crew members hoist interdicted drugs seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean Nov. 16, 2019. Coast Guard crews seized nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine worth an estimated $338 million through eight separate suspected drug smuggling interdictions and disruptions off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America by four Coast Guard cutters between November 2019 and January 2020. (U.S. Coast Guard photo).

Cocaine worth an estimated $338 million on the black market was seized from smugglers in the Pacific Ocean over a two-month span, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine, seized between mid-November and mid-January in eastern Pacific waters, were scheduled to be offloaded from the Coast Guard Cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday.

During the two-month span, four separate Coast Guard crews stopped eight suspected drug smuggling attempts. Each stop intercepted anywhere from 1,950 to 6,830 pounds of cocaine.

The crews were staged in the waters off the coasts of Mexico, Central and South America in support of the anti-trafficking Campaign Martillo, the agency said.

Last year, Cutter Munro was praised by U.S. Vice President Mike Pence for conducting the largest interception in four years. Munro seized more than 17,000 pounds of cocaine worth more than $4.2 billion in its first deployment to the eastern Pacific.

Pence said it was the largest cocaine seizure in U.S. Customs and Border Protection history.

Numerous U.S. and international agencies partner with the coast guard in these operations which involve detection, monitoring and interdictions. The cases are then prosecuted criminally by U.S. Attorney's Offices in Florida and Texas.

