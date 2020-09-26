3 Suspects Jailed in Armed-Robbery Spree

Police Friday announced three arrests in connection with a spree of at least eight armed robberies that occurred in the San Diego area over the last week, including three within a roughly half-hour period.

The events that led to the capture of the suspects -- a 20-year-old woman and two minors -- began about 2 a.m. last Friday, when the El Cajon Police Department got a report of an armed robbery, ECPD Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

Over the next 30 minutes or so, two other people reported being robbed at gunpoint in El Cajon, two while using an ATM and the third while washing her vehicle at a self-serve carwash, MacArthur said.

Based on the victims' descriptions of the robber, investigators eventually identified him and determined that he had accomplices during the crimes.

On Thursday, El Cajon police arrested two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, along with 20-year-old Kayla Marie Jones of San Diego. The names of the underage suspects were withheld because they are minors.

"The 17-year-old suspect in the eight-armed robberies was already on juvenile probation," MacArthur said. "He was previously arrested in April for stabbing two people and attempting to stab a third during a fight in Spring Valley."

Investigators determined that a replica firearm was used during the

crimes, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about these crimes should contact the El Cajon Police Department at 619-579-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.