3 Deputies Who Shot Reportedly Armed Man in Lemon Grove ID’d

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department identified Thursday three deputies that shot at a suspect at a home in Lemon Grove this week.

Deputies Lisa Crill, Casey Dow and Matthew Poulin responded to a 911 call for a person who was seeking to harm himself at a home in the 2100 block of Camino de Las Palmas at about 6:20 p.m. Monday.

When the deputies attempted to talk to the man, identified as 34-year-old Shane Felix, he pulled out a revolver from his jacket, SDSO said.

Details of the confrontation that ensued were not released but SDSO said it ended with the deputies opening fire, leaving Felix with multiple gunshot wounds.

SDSO said treatment was immediately rendered until Felix could be transported to a hospital for surgery of his wounds. Felix was expected to survive.

None of the deputies were harmed but all were placed on paid administrative leave as the shooting is investigated, SDSO said.

Crill is a seven-year veteran of the SDSO and is assigned to the Santee substation; Both Dow and Poulin are five-year veterans stationed in Lemon Grove.

The agency released a photo of the revolver reportedly found at the scene. It was not clear if Felix ever pointed it at deputies.

Felix faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a weapon. He was convicted for arson in 2018.

If you or someone you know is having a hard time, feeling overwhelmed or experiencing mental health challenges, help is available 24 hours per day through the county crisis hotline. Call (888) 724-7240 or visit https://t.co/qQ5nHVFXSe. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) January 7, 2020

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.