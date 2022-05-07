3 Arrests Made in String of Explosions in Vista

Three people are in custody in connection with a string of explosions reported across Vista, the San Diego County Sherriff's Department said Saturday.

Valentin Castaneda, 25, was taken into custody on suspicion of possessing a destructive device near a church and on public streets, possessing material with intent to make explosives, exploding a device with intent to terrify, felony evading and child endangerment, said Lt. David Buether of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Bomb/Arson Unit.

Juan Jose Castaneda Santiago, 23, and Caleigh Tabler, 21, were arrested on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact and child endangerment.

Detectives responded to a series of explosions that led to two small fires in Vista on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The explosions were reported at the following times and locations:

11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Vista Way

1:24 p.m. in the 100 block of East Drive

2:41 p.m. in the 400 block of East Drive

Detectives in North County are investigating several explosions that were detonated in Vista.

Sheriff's detectives spotted the car in the early hours Saturday in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue. Deputies with the Vista Patrol Station tried to pull the car over, but the driver took off.

During the two-mile pursuit, passengers started throwing explosive devices out of the car's window, Buether said. Detectives with the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit collected two explosive devices along the pursuit route and rendered them safe, Buether said.

The car eventually stopped in the 1800 block of Queens Way in an unincorporated area of Vista. A search warrant was served for the car and at a house in the 1200 block of North Santa Fe Avenue. Additional explosive devices, bomb-making materials, rifles, handguns and ammunition were seized, deputies said.

Three children, a 14-year-old boy, a 7-year-old girl and a baby were found unhurt in the house. San Diego County Child Protective Services was notified and relatives took custody of the children, according to deputies.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing, but there appears to be no specific target for the explosions. No one was hurt and no property was damaged in the incidents. All three suspects will be booked at the Vista Detention Facility.