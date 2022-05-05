Vista

Several Explosions Reported in Vista in 3-Hour Timespan: SDSO

No injuries or property damage were reported in connection with the explosions

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

An up-close look at a San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) badge, as worn by a sheriff's deputy on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Ashley Matthews

Detectives are investigating a series of explosions that led to two small fires in Vista on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said it received reports of at least three explosions over a three-hour timespan. The incidents took place in open areas and parking lots with “no obvious target or motivation,” according to SDSO.

The explosions were reported at the following times and locations:

  • 11:30 a.m. in the 900 block of East Vista Way
  • 1:24 p.m. in the 100 block of East Drive
  • 2:41 p.m. in the 400 block of East Drive

Two small fires occurred as a result of the explosions, but were extinguished quickly. Authorities said no injuries or property damage were reported.

Sheriff’s deputies said the explosions were caused by homemade devices. The department added that if anyone sees a device that seems suspicious or out of place, they should avoid touching it and call 911 immediately.

The case is under investigation by SDSO, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

