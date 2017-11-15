Three people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Pacific Beach early Wednesday.

San Diego police were called out to Garnet Avenue, near Dawes Street, just after 2 a.m., after someone reported a large fight between 8 - 15 people.

Officers found one man on the sidewalk with stab wounds to his chest.

Police said the second victim had a stab wound to the back of his ear and left bicep. The third man had a stab wound to his back.

Investigators are trying to determine what led up to the fight, and said the three victims are friends.

It's unclear where the fight occurred. The victims were found outside of Sideshow Tattoo.

Detectives are talking with witnesses and looking for surveillance video.

Police have not made any arrests, but said they are not searching for suspects.



No other information was available.

