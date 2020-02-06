2nd Flight Expected to Land in MCAS Miramar

A second flight that has departed Wuhan, China, is expected to arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (MCAS) Friday, MCAS Miramar confirmed.

MCAS Miramar said the flight will land in the "mid-morning hours." Health and Human Services (HHS) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) personnel will receive the passengers and begin the federally-mandated quarantine.

The base made room for a little more than 300 people as they expected more flights to arrive, according to CDC spokesperson Thomas Skinner.

Five patients were removed from quarantine at MCAS Miramar and placed in isolation at UC San Diego hospital and Rady Children’s Hospital for further coronavirus testing, the CDC confirmed Thursday.

The other 162 passengers remain in quarantine at the military base.

No other information was available.

