26 Pounds of Meth Found in Child Booster Seats: CBP

A U.S. citizen was arrested in connection with the $60,000 discovery

By NBC 7 Staff

About 26 pounds of methamphetamine were found in three child booster seats during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Murrieta.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Roughly 26 pounds of methamphetamine were found in child booster seats during a smuggling attempt on Wednesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The discovery was made during a vehicle stop on northbound Interstate 15, just north of the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station checkpoint in Murrieta. Two adults and their four children were occupants of the vehicle, CBP noted.

An up-close look at how the methamphetamine was stored in the booster seats.
-U.S. Customs and Border Protection
The amount of meth discovered in the vehicle amounted to nearly 27 pounds.
-U.S. Customs and Border Protection
The amount of meth discovered in the vehicle amounted to nearly 27 pounds.
A Border Patrol K-9 team responded to the scene and alerted agents they detected drugs inside three booster seats in the vehicle. There, several packages containing white crystals were found. Those substances later tested positive for meth.

CBP seized 26.9 pounds of meth worth about $60,000 from the vehicle.

The driver, who was only identified as a U.S. citizen, was turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce and the children and their mother were released.

CBP asks the public to report any suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

