21-Year-Old Newlywed Killed in Spring Valley Crash Planned on Enlisting in Marines

A Spring Valley family is devastated after the death of a 21-year-old woman who was only a few blocks from home when she was caught in the middle of a stolen vehicle pursuit.

Just after 10 p.m. on Friday, deputies from the Rancho San Diego Sheriff’s Substation noticed a car driving with its lights off in the 700 block of Grand Avenue in Spring Valley.

Investigators ran a records check of its license plate, which showed it to be a stolen vehicle. They then attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off and, minutes later, the stolen car crashed into two other vehicles at the intersection of Jamacha and Sweetwater road after driving through a red light at a high rate of speed, Lt. Joel Stranger said.

Bella Chipress, a Spring Valley resident who had just left her job at IKEA, was in one of the cars that were hit. She was only two blocks away from home when the crash occurred.

Chipress' husband, Miguel Chipress, and her mother, Evita Garcia, whom she lived with, were expecting her home and began calling her cell phone to try to reach her. Eventually, they both headed to the crash at the nearby intersection, just to make sure Bella wasn't involived. Then they realized their worst nightmare had come true.

A Gofundme account has been set up to the help Chipress' family.

The second car hit that was occupied by two men and a 15-month old child. They were all taken to local hospitals and were treated for moderate to serious injuries. All are expected to survive, Strange said.

The 17-year-old driver of the stolen car ran away from the crash site but was arrested by deputies after a short foot chase. The passenger, 16, surrendered to deputies.

The driver faces charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and possession of a stolen car, according to investigators. The passenger was arrested on charges related to a handgun found in the car. Both were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries before being booked into juvenile hall.