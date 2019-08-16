Adoption success stories are inspiring San Diegans to show up at animal shelters across the county to give pets loving homes for the rest of their lives.

The turnout is part of NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's fifth Clear the Shelters event, which partners with local animal shelters and recue centers to waive adoption fees for one day only. The goal is to find as many animals as possible their forever homes.

Ahead of the event, dozens of rescue pet owners, like Phoenix resident Chamila Northum, encouraged others to adopt by sharing their heartfelt stories with NBC 7 reporters.

"If people haven’t tried, you know, adopting a dog, they should go out and do it, because it will change your life," said Northum, who was visiting San Diego ahead of the Clear the Shelters event.

Her and her 10-year-old pups -- douberman, Rami, and German Shepherd-Rottweiler mix, Brody -- hit Del Mar's Dog Beach during their trip.

Northum was a reporter when she met Brody. She was covering a tornado in southeast Missouri that left Brody homeless.

"He followed me around the entire time," Northum said, so she adopted him.

NBC 7 Viewers, Staff Share Adoption Stories to Inspire

Every year, millions of companion animals end up in shelters across the country. And while shelter adoption rates have been steadily rising since 2011, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, approximately 1.5 million animals — 860,000 cats and about 670,000 dogs — are still euthanized each year due to overcrowding.

The number of euthanized animals could be reduced dramatically if more people adopted pets instead of buying them.

NBC and Telemundo began partnering with local shelters in 2015, and since the launch, have helped 256,688 pets find forever homes. Last year, more than 1,200 shelters participated nationwide.

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters. Refer to the interactive map below to identify a participating shelter near you and help us Clear The Shelters!