Find the Perfect Pet at NBC 7's Clear The Shelters Event This Weekend

NBC 7's weather anchor Dagmar Midcap has some tips that might help you find your fur baby. (Published 4 hours ago)

Clear the Shelters is back!

NBC 7 is partnering with animal shelters and rescue centers across San Diego to waive all adoption fees this Saturday, August 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The goal is to clear the shelters by finding forever homes for as many pets as possible.

Over 53,000 pets were adopted during last year’s event, but millions more remain homeless. Every year, 7.6 million animals end up in shelters nationwide — and only 2.7 million are adopted, according to the ASPCA.

Dozens of local shelters will take part this year in Clear the Shelters. Click here to find one near you.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap has some tips that might help you find what you're looking for this Saturday.

First, don’t let appearance be the sole reason you take home a furry friend. The cutest animal you see this weekend may not be the best fit for your lifestyle. When you visit a shelter, have an idea of what you want in a pet before falling in love with a set of puppy, or cat or turtle eyes.

Adoption counselors will be on site to help guide you through the process so that you, and your new pet, go home happy.

And don’t be surprised if the perfect pet for you isn’t young and spry. Mature dogs, for example, are great because they’ve outgrown that rambunctious and energetic stage that some can’t keep up with. Adult cats are great, too, because they are usually already litter box trained.

If dogs and cats aren’t your thing, there are plenty of slithering, hopping, carrot-chomping, and all-around awesome animals at county shelters in need of a new home.

See you this Saturday!