City and county officials will gather Thursday to release the results of the 2018 Point in Time Count of Homelessness in San Diego County. Once a year, volunteers join healthcare and municipal employees in a survey of the region's homeless population.

This year's count took place on Friday, January 26.

NBC 7 plans to live stream the announcement scheduled for noon at the County Administration Center downtown.

The full report will be presented at 3 p.m. during a meeting of the Regional Task Force on the Homeless.

Questions asked of those living on the streets help to develop better services, organizers said.

In 2017, it was estimated there were 5,621 unsheltered homeless people in the county and 3.495 sheltered homeless people.

The total number of homeless in 2017 was up 5 percent from the previous year.