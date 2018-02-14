20 New Flu-Related Deaths Reported in San Diego County

It may seem simple, but you may not be properly washing your hands. Follow these simple steps to keep your hands clean.

Twenty new flu-related deaths have been reported in San Diego County bringing the total to 251 for the flu season, according to the weekly report from the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency.

Thirteen percent of those who have died from the flu in San Diego County this season were under the age of 65, officials said. The youngest victim was 1-year-old and the oldest was 101.

The number of fatalities this flu season is the highest it's ever been for the county since officials began tracking flu-related deaths approximately 20 years ago.

The predominant strain circulating this season has been influenza H3N2, according to County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten M.D., M.P.H.

Flu Deaths Continue to Increase

NBC 7's Melissa Adan reports on the continued spread of the influenza in San Diego. (Published Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018)

Wooten she and other county health officials advise residents to get vaccinated and take other preventive measures to prevent getting sick.

The county said this season’s flu vaccine offers protection against influenza A H3N2, pandemic H1N1-like and influenza B strains.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated.

For a list of where you can get the flu vaccine in San Diego, visit this website or call 211.

Influenza-like illnesses made up 5 percent of emergency room visits in SanDiego County for the week ending Feb. 10.

Total lab-confirmed cases to date number 16,078, according to the county's weekly report.

Avoid getting sick by washing your hands thoroughly and often. Also, clean commonly touched surfaces and stay away from sick people. If you are feeling sick, stay home and avoid contact with others.