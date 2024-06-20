2 suspected DUI drivers arrested after deadly 5-car pileup in Bonsall

Two men were arrested on suspicion of DUI for their roles in a five-car pile-up on southbound Interstate 15 south of Old Highway 395 that killed one woman and hospitalized another with life-threatening injuries, authorities said Thursday.

About 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash near Bonsall in unincorporated northern San Diego County, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said.

Mark Anthony Bengal, 26, of Chula Vista was driving a Chevrolet Colorado pickup on southbound I-15 when, for reasons under investigation, he rear-ended the back of a Nissan Titan. The Chevy became disabled and was hit by a Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Phillip Mattson, 80, of Encinitas, Gerber said. Both men would subsequently be arrested for suspicion of DUI.

A Toyota Camry then crashed into the back of the Volkswagen, and a Kia Soul sideswiped the front left of the Chevy, he said.

Two 32-year-old women were in the Camry. The right front passenger, from Compton, died at the scene. The driver, from Perris, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, the officer said. All others involved suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

The CHP asked anyone with information or may have witnessed the crash to call the Oceanside area CHP office at 760-643-3400.