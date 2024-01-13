Carlsbad

Woman arrested after suspected DUI crash that killed 2 people on I-5 in Carlsbad

By City News Service

A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday after allegedly causing a three-vehicle crash, killing two people on Interstate 5 in Carlsbad.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on a stretch of freeway in Carlsbad north of Palomar Airport Road at around 3:49 a.m. on Saturday.

Angela Hays of Corona was at the wheel of a gray Hyundai sedan in the southbound lanes of I-5, and for reasons still under investigation, allegedly crashed into a green Jeep Grand Cherokee, causing the Jeep to overturn. A white Nissan Altima then collided with the overturned Jeep, according to a CHP statement.

The female passenger in the Jeep died from her injuries on scene, while its male driver was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Both were residents of Richmond, in Contra Costa County.

The male driver of the Nissan was transported to a hospital with major but non-life threatening injuries.

Hays reported no injuries. She was placed under arrest for allegedly driving under the influence and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, where she potentially faces multiple charges, including felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter.

"The roadway was affected from the time of the collision until approximately 9 a.m., as the scene was investigated," the CHP reported.

Authorities urged anyone with information about the accident to call the CHP 760-643-3400.

