2 Cal State San Marcos Campus Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

California State University San Marcos said two of their campus employees who were working on campus last week have tested positive for COVID-19.

One individual was last on campus on July 16 and the other individual on July 17.

"Both are in self-isolation following public health protocols, as are people with whom they have had close personal contact," CSUSM said.

CSUSM did not release the names or provide identifying information out of concern for privacy.

"If you have not been notified by CSUSM that you have been in close contact with someone who has, or is suspected of having, COVID-19 there are no special precautions that you need to take at this time," CSUSM said.

They encouraged faculty and staff to notify the campus if they test positive for COVID-19.

"In the present situation, employee notifications led to our ability to reach out to a handful of other employees who were potentially exposed," CSUSM said.

No other information was available.