2 arrested for organized retail thefts across San Diego County

The duo are suspected of working together to steal approximately $24,000 worth of items from more than 20 stores, the sheriff's department said

By Danielle Smith

Two people accused of stealing more than $20,000 worth of items from retail stores across San Diego County are in custody, officials said Thursday.

Kyle Dillon Grant and Tabetha Lynn Rhodes, both 33, were arrested on multiple burglary charges Thursday at around 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Via de San Ysidro in San Diego's San Ysidro community, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The pair are suspected of working together to steal approximately $24,000 worth of items from more than 20 stores throughout the county, Sgt. Heather Bruton of the sheriff’s North Coastal Station said in a news release.

Shortly before the arrest, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a fire that broke out at a motel located at the same address. Video from the scene shows sheriff's deputies arresting the duo in what appears to be that motel's parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

