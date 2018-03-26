A stretch of El Norte Parkway in Escondido was expected to be closed for hours Monday as police investigated a crash that left two people dead and two others with serious injuries.

A Ford Mustang carrying three people and a Dodge Charger with one person inside crashed late Sunday near the intersection of El Norte Parkway and Ash Street, west of Interstate 15, a police lieutenant said.

The Mustang's driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One passenger was killed and the second was taken to an area hospital with traumatic injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Charger also suffered traumatic injuries and was hospitalized.

Cars Left in Mangled Mess After Deadly 2-Car Crash

Two people were killed in a car crash in Escondido.

One car was flipped on its head, the front crushed, while the other could be seen on the front lawn of a home on El Norte Parkway, cut into two pieces.

Investigators remained on scene for hours working to determine what led to the fatal crash. The scene had not been cleared as of 5:30 a.m.

Traffic was being re-routed as a stretch of El Norte Parkway, between Ash Street and Centre City Parkway, was closed during the investigation. Police said the closure could last at least until 7 a.m.

No other information was available.

