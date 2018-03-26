Family Mourns Loss of Teenage Victim in Tragic Escondido Crash

Ana Lira, 19, of Escondido, was killed in a nightime two-car accident in Escondido on Sunday, March 25, 2018.

An Escondido family is mourning the loss of their eldest child killed in a horrific crash Sunday night.

Ana Lira, 19, was one of three people riding in a Ford Mustang that was left mangled by the crash at the intersection of El Norte Parkway and Ash Street in Escondido, just a few blocks from the family's home.

The driver was ejected in the collision and pronounced dead at the scene. Tthe other passenger suffered traumatic injuries and was taken to the hospital.

A roadside vigil of flowers and candles continues to grow on the corner of the intersection Monday night as people come to pay their respects.

“She was a good girl. Very quiet, to herself,” said close family friend, Alicia Reyes.

Lira’s family described her as a smart and hard-working young woman who went to college and worked two jobs to make improvements to her beloved car. The car now sits outside their home, the last place Lira parked.

Her sister, Jasmin Lira, remembered what made her so special.

“Always there for you when you’re in hard times. Easy to talk to, a little bit of sass. But always the nicest one here,” she said.

The willingness to help others proved true when in 2015, the family’s garage started on fire, spread to the home and destroying everything.

Ana set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for her parents to recover from the loss.

Both of Ana’s parents are deaf.

“They don’t have the smoke detectors that told them, so he just smelled smoke and opened, so it just got worse. Smoke just damaged everything,” explained Reyes.

Now, a family is left trying to understand another tragedy.

“Looking at her car, I’m like, oh she’ll be back in a bit. But, she’s not coming,” added Jasmin Lira.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.

The name of the other victim who died in the crash has not yet been released.

Police continue to investigate but do believe alcohol and speed may be factors in the crash.