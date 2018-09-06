2 Indecent Exposure Incidents Reported at Standley Middle School This Week

A University Heights community is keeping its eyes peeled after two indecent exposure incidents at a middle school were reported within three school days.

Bill Pearson, principal at Standley Middle School, sent parents an email Tuesday alerting them to an incident that happened after dismissal. Two days later, a student reported a similar incident.

According to Pearson, a man in a silver Subaru Forester pulled up next to the student on Erlanger Street on Tuesday and asked her to come to his car while he was exposing himself. The police were called immediately, Pearson said.

The second alleged incident happened less than a mile away near the intersection of Cozzens Street and Pavlov Avenue. Both crimes took place within a mile of the school.

"This person obviously has no fear of being caught or is in a situation mentally where he does not understand the consequences of his behavior," parent Mark Powell said.

Powell said he hopes investigators check nearby surveillance cameras and maybe get a better idea of the suspect's identity.

Police have not linked the two crimes but say witness descriptions of the suspect car are similar.

Included in Pearson's email were three safety tips for students regarding contact with strangers. "Please discuss the following with your child," the email asked.

Never get into a stranger's car, take anything from them or interact with them.

Make sure you tell your parents where you are at all times if you walk home alone after school.

If someone scares you, or makes you feel uncomfortable go somewhere safe and tell someone what has happened right away.

"While we know Standley is located in a safe community, we want to ensure we empower our children to be alert at all times," the email said.