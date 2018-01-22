Raw video footage captured a 2-alarm fire spreading flames and heavy smoke through a home in Escondido. The blaze left two residents displaced and the structure heavily damaged. (Published Monday, Jan. 22, 2018)

A 2-alarm garage fire ripped through a home in Escondido over the weekend, displacing two residents and leaving the structure majorly damaged.

The Escondido Fire Department received a report of a fire that sparked on Avenida Adobe, just west of Interstate 15 and south of Via Rancho Parkway around 10:25 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived at the scene, crews discovered flames and heavy smoke billowing from the garage.

Firefighters requested a second alarm as the blaze quickly spread throughout the home. According to the Escondido Fire Department, the fire was knocked down within a few hours at 12:31 a.m. early Monday.

Crews remained at the home for about five hours after the flames were fully extinguished, fire officials said.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the flames, but the house sustained major damage to the garage, kitchen and master bedroom on the second floor, according to fire officials.

The Red Cross was requested to support the two victims displaced in the fire, and the California Fire Foundation provided them with a gift card for immediate emergency aid.

Firefighters from the San Marcos Fire Department and the Rancho Santa Fire Protection assisted the Escondido Fire Department. A total of seven fire engines, two trucks, one rescue ambulance, four Chief Officers and one Fire investigator were at the scene.

Altogether, there were 33 fire personnel that responded to the incident, confirmed the Escondido Fire Department. Escondido police provided traffic control and SDG&E assisted with utilities.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire, said fire officials.