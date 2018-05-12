2 Adults Killed, 7 Children Injured in El Centro Rollover Crash

Two adults were killed and seven children were injured in El Centro when their 1999 Ford rolled into the center divider after the driver lost control on Interstate 8 Friday morning around 10:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The Ford, which was hauling a heavily loaded trailer, veered off onto the dirt shoulder just west of Dunaway Road. The 42-year-old male driver overcorrected while trying to get control of the vehicle, causing the Ford to flip multiple times.

None of the nine people in the Ford were restrained properly and the passengers were thrown from the car. Two car seats were found inside the Ford, but were not used properly.

The driver and his 31-year-old female passenger were declared dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old boy who suffered cuts and abrasions to his head and body and was having difficulty breathing was taken to Loma Linda Medical Center; a 10-year-old girl who had abrasions to her face and needed a tourniquet applied to her leg was taken to Rady Children’s; a six-year-old girl was taken to Riverside University Hospital with unknown injuries; a five-year-old boy who had burns to his left calf and abrasions to his body was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center; a four-year-old girl was taken to Rady Children’s with unknown injuries; a two-year-old boy who suffered a broken clavicle was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center and a one-year-old boy was also taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center with a contusion on his forehead and cuts and scratches on his body.

The crash remains under investigation, CHP said.

All nine passengers were from Lakeside.

The freeway was closed for awhile Friday morning.