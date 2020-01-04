18-Year-Old Pickup Truck Driver Crashes, Teen Riding in Truck Bed Dies

A pickup truck containing seven teenagers took a turn too fast and crashed in San Pasqual Valley late Friday night, killing one and injuring several more.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of an overturned pickup truck on Summit Drive and Old Pasqual Road around 2:35 a.m. early Saturday morning.

The 18-year-old driver of the 2001 Toyota Tundra was driving northbound on Summit Drive, attempting a left turn onto Old Pasqual Road, the CHP said. Driving too fast for the curvature of the road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, according to the CHP.

One 17-year-old from Escondido was in the passenger seat and five other teenagers were riding in the bed of the truck. All five teenagers in the bed of the truck were thrown onto the roadway.

One of those five, an 18-year-old from Escondido, suffered major injuries and died Saturday at Palomar Medical Center, the CHP said.

The remaining four in the bed of the truck suffered moderate to major injuries: one 17-year-old from Escondido, one 17-year-old from Encinitas, one 17-year-old from San Marcos, and one 18-year-old from Valley Center.

The driver of the Toyota pickup truck sustained minor injuries, the CHP said.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol and/or drug impairment, investigators found.

The incident remains under investigation, the CHP said.