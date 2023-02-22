About 7,800 Customers Impacted by Power Outage Amid Strong San Diego County Winds

Thousands of households across San Diego County are waking up in the dark early Wednesday as dozens of power outages have been reported in the region.

San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) reported as of 6:30 a.m., about 7,800 customers were without power in communities as north as Laguna Niguel and as east as Borrego Springs. Restoration times differ for each impacted circuit. You can click here for more details.

Although the utility company stated the cause for the majority of the outages is under investigation, the issues come as powerful winds blow through the county.

A cold winter storm is creeping into San Diego County, bringing with it buckets of rain, low-elevation snow, high surf and strong winds. Much of the county is under a watch, warning or advisory by the National Weather Service, with nearly all of the region impacted by wind.

At the coast, a high wind warning is in effect as impacted areas face gusts up to 60 mph. For valleys, a wind advisory has been issued due to the potential for up to 45 mph gusts. Desert communities are under a high wind warning as they brace for winds of 35 to 55 mph, with isolated gusts up to 85 mph. And the mountains, which are under a winter storm watch, may be met with the strongest winds with the potential for gusts as high as 90 mph.