Rain, Snow, Wind, Waves: Cold Storm Hits San Diego County, Spurring a Plethora of Weather Warnings

A laundry list of warnings, watches and advisories will be in effect for several days in San Diego County as a powerful cold front punches its way into Southern California, bringing inches of rain, low-elevation snow, high surf and powerful winds.

The first signs of the cold storm reached San Diego County Tuesday afternoon as ominous storm clouds began to build across the region. By the evening, the first showers touched down. And overnight into Wednesday, the downpours began.

Wet weather is forecasted to last through the weekend with minimal breaks in between days.

“Into the weekend, this storm is still going to be impacting us,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. “So, rain and snow looking like Saturday and Sunday."

Once the storms pass after Sunday, much of San Diego County is forecast to have received an average of 4 inches of rainfall -- more in some areas.

But first... "It’s going to be a very messy weather pattern for the next few days," Parveen warned.

For the next week, each San Diego microclimate will experience its own wild weather. Here's what to expect:

A series of cold fronts will bring cold temperatures, rain and snow. Telemundo 20 Meteorologist Ana Cristina Sánchez explains how a cold front works.

Weather along the San Diego coast:

San Diego's coastline will mostly experience the storm in the form of massive waves and gusty winds.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said waves will average 6 to 10 feet with some reaching 14 feet or higher Wednesday, prompting the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a high surf advisory from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Thursday.

Large, crashing waves are not for inexperienced swimmers or surfers. The NWS warns that anyone who may have trouble in the water should avoid going into the ocean while the advisory is in effect.

Big waves could also mean flooding along the coast, similar to a powerful January storm that flooded the Mission Beach Boardwalk and other low-lying areas in San Diego County.

Winds will be another factor during this week's storm.

Weather in San Diego's valleys:

A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday. During that time, winds in the 25 to 35 mph range will affect San Diego's valleys with some gusts reaching 55 mph.

Gusty winds have recently blown down trees dozens of feet high across San Diego County, like an 80-foot eucalyptus that fell on a woman in Balboa Park, injuring her. Tree experts explain that wet roots and older trees combined with strong winds have led to recently toppled trees.

Weather in San Diego's mountains:

The coldest weather will be experienced in San Diego's mountains, which are under a winter weather warning through 3 p.m. Saturday with snow possible at elevations as low as 2,000 feet.

As for mountain communities, a winter storm watch will be in effect Tuesday through 3 p.m. Saturday. Snow is forecasted to drop on levels as low as 2,500 feet in elevation, with totals slated for 2 to 8 inches once the storm passes.