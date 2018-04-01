Here’s a chance for you to grab some property in San Diego for cheap — well, cheaper than usual. More than 1,200 properties are on the auction block because their owners failed to pay property taxes.

Starting Monday, interested bidders can register for the online tax sale auction, hosted by the San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office (TTC). This is the second virtual auction for the agency following the record-breaking sales last year.

“Bidders enthusiastically responded to the ease and convenience that our online auction brings,” Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister said. “We were able to sell 648 properties for $7.8 million in 2017, topping our previous sales record of $3.5 million in 2013.”

If the trend continues, this year’s auction could break another record for the county, he said.

This year’s auction will take place from May 4 to 9 and registration ends April 26. Bidders must put up a $1,000 refundable deposit and a nonrefundable $35 processing fee before April 27.

“Our online system is as easy as using eBay,” McAllister said. “People sitting at home can browse and bid on 1,236 properties currently available, including 987 timeshares starting as low as $100.”

The sale also includes 96 improved properties, meaning they either are homes or businesses, and 153 unimproved properties, which are plots of lands.

McAllister stressed that all sales are final and buyers should research the available properties thoroughly before buying. The county’s sole interest is to recover lost property taxes revenue and does not warrant against any other liens the property may have.

Of the 96 improved properties up for auction, 62 have owners still living in them, according to the TTC.

The properties are put on for auction if the property owner has not responded to bills, late notices and calls from the TTC for the past five years. The agency said it makes every effort to contact property owners to warn them of the impending sale.

Property owners can still reclaim their properties if they pay all taxes and fees owed by 5 p.m. May 3, the day before the auction begins.

You may register for the auction by visiting, sdttc.mytaxsale.com.