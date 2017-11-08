No source has been determined in the E. Coli outbreak that has sickened dozens of U.S. Marine recruits in San Diego.

Ten new cases have been reported, according to officials at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. The base, located near San Diego International Airport, is the first stop for recruits as they begin basic training to join the U.S. Marine Corps.

Approximately 79 Marine recruits were undergoing treatment among more than 5,000 recruits in training.

Nine out of 17 recruits treated at off-base medical facilities developed a complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) due to the outbreak, MCRD officials said Friday.

Officials called it a very serious concern.

The E. Coli exposure affects both MCRD San Diego and the command field's training facilities at Edson Range on Camp Pendleton.



The outbreak was first announced Monday when diarrheal illness sickened more than 300 Marine recruits, an MCRD spokesperson said.

While the command searches for the source of the outbreak, they will implement the following preventative actions:

Recruits with E. Coli symptoms will be isolated to prevent spreading the sickness to their peers.

There will be increased hygiene requirements with an emphasis on handwashing.

MCRD San Diego will undergo extensive cleaning to ensure proper sanitization.

Naval Medical Center San Diego's Preventative Medicine Unit will inspect barracks, chow halls and common areas.

Recruits will receive guidance on how to identify symptoms.

The MCRD will notify families if the outbreak affects a recruit's graduation date due to missed training.

Officials will provide additional updates to keep families informed on Twitter until the outbreak subsides.